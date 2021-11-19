Pelosi's office defends vape tax, says practice not 'essential need for working families'

A spokesperson for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., defended the Build Back Better package's vape tax on Friday, arguing that the practice wasn't an "essential need for working families."

The comments came amid media reports that President Biden, in signing the bill, would be reneging on his promise not to raise taxes on low-income Americans.

Henry Connelly, a spokesperson with Pelosi's office, told FOX Business: "Unlike the gas tax hike Republicans tried to add to the infrastructure bill, vaping is not an essential need for working families, and there is significant evidence tobacco companies are targeting health-damaging vape products at teens."

"The bill simply ensures that the nicotine in traditional tobacco products and the nicotine in e-cigarettes is taxed at the same rate," Connelly added.

The new tax would be $50.33 per 1,180 milligrams of nicotine. That's the same cost of small cigarettes and small cigars per thousand.

In a statement to FOX Business, American Vapor Manufacturers criticized the tax for pushing people towards cigarettes.

"Speaker Pelosi is wrong on the math, wrong on the science, and apparently has not even read the government’s own estimates of the public health disaster this vape tax will cause," said President Amanda Wheeler.

Wheeler also pointed to National Institutes of Health-funded research, which estimated the tax would result in "approximately a half million extra teenage smokers overall."

Wheeler added: "In the last few weeks I have heard directly from countless people who have valiantly quit smoking through vaping and are now utterly desperate that they will be economically forced back to cigarettes."

"Most of them are low- and middle-income Americans on fixed budgets. Pelosi promised those Americans they would not face higher taxes and now she and her colleagues are heartlessly tossing them overboard."