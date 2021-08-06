Expand / Collapse search
Pelosi 'kowtowing' to socialist Dems who want more infrastructure funds: Rep. Malliotakis

CBO says infrastructure package could add $256B to the federal deficit

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., reacts to a report saying the infrastructure deal would add $256 billion to the federal deficit. video

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., slammed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for "kowtowing" to socialist Democrats' policy wishes. Malliotakis' comments come as the Congressional Budget Office reports the infrastructure package could add $256 billion to the federal deficit, as Democrats seek an infrastructure reconciliation bill.

REP. NICOLE MALLIOTAKIS: It's interesting because a bipartisan group has put it together, yet this is probably the best that we could possibly get considering what may happen to it when it gets to the House of Representatives.

Nancy Pelosi is saying that in addition to this, she wants to jam through $3.5 trillion in socialism spending. And that's going to be a major, major problem for all of us.

The Democrats are in control right now, so the Republicans don't have as much leverage as people would think. If at least we take back the house next year, we'll have more ability to have more checks and balances.

But I agree with you. I mean, I think it could be a better bill. And certainly, we should not be kowtowing to the socialists, as Nancy Pelosi is doing right now.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW

