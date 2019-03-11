Pelosi and Schumer should wake up and realize this isn’t a manufactured crisis: Rep. Brian Babin

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., are going after President Trump and his proposed budget.

Continue Reading Below

"Congress refused to fund his wall and he was forced to admit defeat and reopen the government. The same thing will repeat itself if he tries this again. We hope he learned his lesson,” they said in a joint statement.

Pelosi and Schumer’s statement is not sitting well with Republican Congressman Brian Babin of Texas.

Babin slammed the Democratic leadership of Pelosi and Schumer saying they need to wake up and realized this is a manufactured crisis during an interview on FOX Business’ “Evening Edit” Monday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Advertisement

“I’ve been down to the border four times, this if for real,” he said.