Paul Ryan is a ‘lame duck leader,’ says Judge Jeanine Pirro

Judge Jeanine Pirro tells FOX Business’ Lou Dobbs that she is convinced Rep. Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) must immediately leave his post as House Speaker.

“He’s a lame duck leader. He can’t get anything done in the House,” she said during an interview on “Lou Dobbs Tonight.”

Even though the GOP holds a solid majority in the House, the host of “Justice With Judge Jeanine” is urging all Republicans to “get out of the way” if they can’t accomplish any legislative objectives.

“We got the House, we got the Senate, and we got the Oval [Office]. We can’t do anything,” Pirro said.

The lack of leadership demonstrated by congressional GOP members may leave some to believe that President Trump is considering working with Democrats.

Pirro, author of ‘Liars, Leakers and Liberals,’ warns that Democrats are all about “resistance and obstruction.”

“There’s nothing that you are going to get them to cross over on, nothing,” she said.

The Trump administration has seen the greatest success in the first year and a half of any presidential administration, and Trump should focus on getting the backing of his fellow Republicans, Pirro says.

“I believe, Lou, that [Trump] is going to win the midterms,” she said. “And any Republican who doesn’t support him should get out of the way.”