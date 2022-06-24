Patagonia to pay bail for employees arrested protesting Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision

Clothing company Patagonia pledged to bail out employees who are arrested while protesting the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

Patagonia said on Friday that it would pay for the bail of employees protesting "reproductive justice" in a post on social media following the court's decision.

"Caring for employees extends beyond basic health insurance, so we take a more holistic approach to coverage and support overall wellness to which every human has a right," they wrote on LinkedIn.

ALASKA AIRLINES, DICK’S SPORTING GOODS, JPMORGAN, DISNEY AND OTHERS COVERING TRAVEL COSTS FOR ABORTIONS

"That means offering employees the dignity of access to reproductive health care. It means supporting employees’ choices around if or when they have a child," the company continued. "It means giving parents the resources they need to work and raise children."

Patagonia said that all the company’s full and part-time employees would receive training "and bail for those who peacefully protest for reproductive justice" and that employees would receive time off "to vote."

The company also said their U.S. employees are covered for "abortion care" and that the company would pay for the "travel, lodging and food" of those in places where "restrictions exist."

Company spokesperson J.J. Huggins said the company has "had the bail policy in place for many years" in a statement to Axios.

Patagonia is one of many companies offering to cover abortion costs for their employees.

A growing number of major corporations, including Alaska Airlines, Dick's Sporting Goods, JPMorgan, Lyft and Apple have pledged to cover travel expenses for employees seeking out-of-state abortions.

On Friday, the Supreme Court abolished the nationwide right to an abortion, a right that had been in place nearly 50 years. The move is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.

FOX Business’ Daniella Genovese contributed reporting.