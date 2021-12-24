Politics
Major corporations had 'woke' trainings exposed in 2021
Major corporations found themselves in hot water during 2021 as whistleblowers revealed what they claimed were employee training sessions steeped in critical race theory.
State Department waives interviews for H-1B, student, and other nonimmigrant visas
The State Department announced that it will continue waiving in-person interviews for certain nonimmigrant visas through the end of next year.
Biden is putting blame on something ‘nonsensical’: Murphy
Dr. Greg Murphy reacts to the administration’s response to omicron surge on ‘The Evening Edit.’
Former FCC commissioner: ‘Stick with the science’
Ajit Pai weighs in on the Biden’s administration's approach to 5G rollout.
This administration is ‘tone deaf’: Puzder
Former CKE Restaurants CEO Andy Puzder and Rep. Lloyd Smucker react to declining economic approval ratings.
Wall Street Journal op-ed: It’s time for the Fed to go old school
Former Trump economic adviser and Wall Street writer Judy Shelton discusses her concerns over Fed’s ‘woke’ agenda on 'Kudlow.'
Concerns over Biden letting Putin set terms for new talks
Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe argues president shows increasing weakness to Russia on 'Kudlow.'
Jared Kushner investment firm Affinity raises $3 billion in committed funding
Jared Kushner's global investment firm, Affinity Partners, has raised more than $3 billion in committed funding from international investors
Biden’s ‘America last’ policies get a failing grade
Former White House strategic communications director Mercedes Schlapp and Washington Times editor Charlie Hurt slam Biden's policies on ‘Kudlow’.
Kudlow: America needs optimistic leadership
‘Kudlow’ discusses Biden’s leadership qualities amid crises with inflation, COVID, and Afghanistan.
Intel is latest US company to apologize to China while pushing social justice at home
Intel has apologized for discouraging suppliers from doing business with China's Xinjiang region, after a letter published on its website sparked backlash from a Chinese state-run publication and social media users.
Biden may be ‘more open’ to work with Republicans if re-elected in 2024: Phil Wegmann
RealClearPolitics White House reporter Phil Wegmann argues that Biden seems to be ‘all-in’ to run in the 2024 race.