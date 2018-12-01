Partial government shutdown deadline looms: What to know

The federal government is inching closer to another government shutdown unless congressional leaders -- and President Trump -- can manage to strike a bipartisan funding deal.

On Wednesday, Trump warned that he’d be “totally willing” to let the government shut down if he doesn’t receive his requested $5 billion in funding for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border ahead of a looming Dec. 7 deadline that could prompt a partial government shutdown.

That’s because earlier this year, congressional leaders struck a bipartisan deal to avoid a shutdown by funding three-fourths of the government into 2019. Funding for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which is tasked with border security, and several other agencies will expire on Friday. The other, less controversial agencies include the departments of Agriculture, Commerce, Justice, Interior, State, Transportation and Housing and Urban Development.

A bipartisan deal in the Senate approved $1.6 billion in border security, but Trump remained adamant that he needed the $5 billion to fund the centerpiece of his 2016 presidential campaign.

Although Trump has made similar threats in the past (and not followed through on them), congressional leaders have also amped up their political posturing. Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said on Thursday that Congress should pass a stopgap spending bill for the DHS if Trump won’t agree to the security funding, according to The Hill. He also said Senate Democrats would support passing spending bills for the six other agencies, while extending funding for the DHS for one year.

"If President Trump wants to throw a temper tantrum and shut down some departments and agencies over Christmas, that's certainly within his power, but he has two more sensible options available to him. It would be a shame if the country suffered because of a Trump temper tantrum. It's the president's choice," Schumer said on the Senate floor, per The Hill.

Members of the House of Representatives do not return to session until Tuesday, according to Congress’ website. The Senate, meanwhile, needs a 60 vote threshold to pass funding legislation, but Republicans only hold 51 seats. It will be the last funding struggle before Democrats take control of the House in January.

If the government does shut down, it will not only be expensive, but costly to furloughed government employees, who don’t get paid when the government is shut down.

While Trump has occupied the Oval Office, the government shut down twice, largely because of partisan debate about immigration. The first began on Jan. 20 when the majority of Democrats voted “no” against a spending bill they criticized for not addressing the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA). The government reopened on Jan. 23 after a stop-gap bill was passed.

On Feb. 9, when the stop-gap funding ended, the government shut down again. It lasted only a few hours before Trump signed a funding bill into law that financed the government through March 23.