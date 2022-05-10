PA Senate candidate slams White House, Fed for trying to fix what they've ‘broken’

In anticipation of President Biden's address on inflation concerns, Tuesday, U.S. Senate Republican candidate in Pennsylvania Kathy Barnette said she expects more "rambling" from the president on "Mornings with Maria," and blamed inflation on the Federal Reserve trying to fix what it has "broken."

FOX BUSINESS' MARIA BARTIROMO: What are you expecting from Biden today as he plans this major inflation speech at 11:30 [a.m.]?

KATHY BARNETTE: More rambling, more putting that hand out to shake imaginary people. Who knows what Biden is going to do? But we know, and I'm sure your listeners are fully aware, of Milton Friedman when he said inflation is always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon, meaning it's the Federal Reserve's fault, right? But I think it's very interesting that now we're all pivoting, looking to the Federal Reserve to fix what the Federal Reserve has, for the most part, broken.

And again, in the Senate, it is their responsibility to provide that kind of clarity on clarifying the mandate of the Federal Reserve to stabilize the U.S. dollar. That is really how we go to the root cause of this inflation, as well as the massive spending – stop passing all of these omnibus bills and get to work for the people.

