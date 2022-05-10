Gas prices hit new all-time high as EU considers blocking Russian oil, Biden keeps restrictions

Gas prices hit a new all-time high on May 10, 2022, amid rising inflation and President Biden's restrictions on oil and gas production.

According to AAA's average gas price calculator , the national average cost of a regular gallon of gasoline hit $4.374 on Tuesday, the highest since September 2014, when the average monthly cost hit $3.387.

The prices come as the European Union edges toward oil sanctions on Russia amid the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine. It also comes amid record-high inflation, with the consumer price index reaching 8.5% in March .

Critics claim that President Biden's energy policies – restricting drilling on federal lands and blocking the completion of the Keystone XL pipeline – have created a "supply problem" in the market. Biden initially announced a moratorium on drilling on federal lands, but a federal judge in Louisiana blocked the moratorium after 13 Republican attorneys general sued.

According to Yardeni Research, increased oil costs suggest the average American household will pay almost $2,000 more for gasoline in 2022, according to a March research note .

"In addition, we estimate that the average household is currently spending at least $1,000 [according to a seasonally adjusted annual rate] more on food as a result of rapidly rising grocery prices," Edward Yardeni, the president of the firm, wrote on LinkedIn. "That’s $3,000 less money that households have to spend on other consumer goods and services, which also are experiencing rapid price increases."