Oracle employees protest Trump fundraiser hosted by CEO

President Trump is headed to the West Coast, where he is expected to partake in official White House events and 2020 reelection campaign stops, including a fundraiser hosted by Oracle co-founder and CEO Larry Ellison.

And Oracle’s employees are not happy about it.

A petition circulating through the company states that Ellison’s support of Trump does not affirm Oracle’s core values has courted the signatures of more than 2,460 people.

“As Oracle employees, we must hold our leaders accountable for upholding their ethical responsibilities,” the petition reads. “Ellison's financial support of Donald Trump endangers the well-being of women, immigrants, communities of color, the environment, LGBTQ and trans communities, disabled people, and workers everywhere.”

The petition states that Trump does not reflect the company’s “stated ethics” on diversity and inclusion, environmental responsibility, gender equity, sexual harassment, or their core values on integrity, honesty, ethics, mutual respect, anti-corruption and bribery.

The authors of the document also allege that Ellison’s “personal implicit endorsement and financial support” of Trump damages the company’s “brand perception” and “adversely affects the morale of the individuals and communities who comprise Oracle.”

A spokesperson for Oracle did not immediately return FOX Business’ request for comment.

Tickets for Ellison’s fundraiser, in Rancho Mirage, Calif., could reportedly fetch up to $250,000 a person.

Oracle was one of a handful of contenders that had initially sought the lucrative JEDI “war cloud” contract with the Pentagon, a multibillion job that was ultimately awarded to Microsoft. Oracle filed lawsuits over the procurement process. Now, the government is contending with lawsuits from Amazon over the contract.

Trump also had a fundraiser scheduled for Tuesday night. Additionally, he has rallies scheduled in Nevada, Arizona and Colorado.

