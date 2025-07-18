Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Federal Reserve
Published

One of Trump's top picks for Fed chair doubles down on rate cut demands

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller argued that the Fed's rate should drop to 3%

close
Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller sits down with FOX Business White House correspondent Edward Lawrence to discuss the impact of President Donald Trump's tariffs on the U.S. economy and his outlook for rate cuts. video

Fed's Waller is 'more optimistic' on tariffs than before

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller sits down with FOX Business White House correspondent Edward Lawrence to discuss the impact of President Donald Trump's tariffs on the U.S. economy and his outlook for rate cuts.

One of President Donald Trump's top contenders to replace Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said he supports a rate cut – a move that partly aligns with Trump’s demands.

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said late Thursday that the central bank should cut interest rates during its July 29-30 meeting.

HOPEFULS EYEING POWELL’S JOB INTENSIFY PUSH AMID TRUMP RIFT

Powell has maintained the central bank’s key borrowing rate within a range of 4.25% to 4.5%. Waller argued that the Fed's policy rate should drop to 3%. Meanwhile, Trump has called on the Fed to cut rates to 1%.

Waller said a slow-down in consumer spending and job market gains are a few reasons to cut interest rates. 

Meanwhile, Powell has adopted a wait-and-see policy in order to assess the economic impact of Trump's tariff blitz.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell

Fed Chair Jerome Powell testifies before the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs on Capitol Hill on June 25, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Kent Nishimura/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Waller argues that the Fed should "look through tariff effects," adding that the impact on inflation rates will be a temporary pressure.

So far this month, the president has announced plans to impose a 30% tariff on imports from Mexico and all 27 countries that make up the European Union. Those tariffs follow a 50% levy on copper imports and products from Brazil and other tariffs imposed on more than 20 countries. 

TRUMP'S TARIFF REVENUES ARE HITTING RECORD HIGHS, GENERATING $100B SO FAR

Waller's comments come as tensions between Powell and Trump have reached a boiling point in recent days. On Wednesday, Trump floated the idea of firing Powell during a meeting with House Republicans. 

He has also called Powell's handling of monetary policy "lousy" and has said that "so many people" want the Fed chair job.

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller gives a speech

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller speaks during The Clearing House Annual Conference in New York City on Nov. 12, 2024. (Brendan McDermid/Reuters)

The president has also fixated on renovation cost overruns at the Federal Reserve's headquarters. The project to update the Fed's two main Washington, D.C., office buildings in the Foggy Bottom neighborhood is slated to cost $2.5 billion. The Fed, not taxpayers, are funding the renovation.

Of Trump's potential candidates to succeed Powell, Waller is considered the veteran academic of the group. He has also reiterated the importance of maintaining an independent Federal Reserve.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE