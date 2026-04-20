The one line in Warsh’s testimony signaling a break from the Fed’s status quo

Kevin Warsh, President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the Federal Reserve, is set to deliver a pointed message to lawmakers Tuesday: the Fed must stay independent on interest rates, but not above accountability.

In prepared remarks obtained by FOX Business, Warsh vows to keep monetary policy "strictly independent," while making clear the central bank should not operate unchecked across its broader responsibilities.

"The Fed must stay in its lane. Fed independence is placed at greatest risk when it strays into fiscal and social policies where it has neither authority nor expertise."

The warning reflects Warsh’s broader push to rein in what he sees as an overextended central bank.

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At the same time, he opens the door to closer coordination with elected leaders, pledging to work with the White House and Congress on non-monetary matters – an approach that could reshape how the Fed operates in Washington.

Warsh, nominated to replace Jerome Powell, also takes aim at what he sees as a complacent central bank. He warns that large institutions are prone to inertia – and that clinging to the "status quo" in a fast-moving economy is not just outdated, but dangerous.

Calling this a "consequential" moment for the U.S. economy, Warsh argues a "reform-oriented Federal Reserve" is urgently needed – and suggests the stakes for everyday Americans couldn’t be higher.

His potential ascent comes at a turbulent moment for the central bank.

The Federal Reserve is facing pressure on multiple fronts, including a Justice Department criminal probe involving Chair Jerome Powell, a Supreme Court case weighing limits on the Fed’s independence, and persistent cost-of-living concerns testing Trump’s economic agenda.

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A former Fed governor, Warsh revives a long-running critique: the central bank has drifted too far from its core mission. His message is blunt – "stay in its lane."

That includes steering clear of politically charged areas like climate policy and broader social goals, which he has previously criticized as an expansion beyond the Fed’s core mandate.

But his sharpest warning is reserved for inflation.

"Low inflation is the Fed’s plot armor," Warsh says, arguing that recent price spikes have inflicted "grievous harm" on Americans – especially those least able to afford it. Rising costs, he warns, don’t just hit wallets – they risk eroding public trust in the broader system of economic governance.

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Warsh, like Powell, is not an economist by training but brings a background in law and finance that has shaped his views on the central bank.

A former Morgan Stanley banker, he became the youngest member of the Fed’s Board of Governors in 2006 and later served as a key liaison to Wall Street during the 2008 financial crisis. He also served in the Bush administration as a special assistant to the president for economic policy.