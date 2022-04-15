Oklahoma Senate candidate: Woke crowd has ‘declared war’ on conservatives

During an interview on "Varney & Co." U.S. Senate candidate T.W. Shannon, R-Okla., stated the "woke crowd" including the media, Democrat party, Biden and Harris have "declared war" on conservatives in America.

T.W. SHANNON: The woke crowd has declared war on conservatives across the country. We see it every single day from the mainstream media, to the Democrat Party, to what we see Kamala and Joe Biden doing. The reality is this, we all want to make America great again on the conservative side. There's no doubt about that, but we've got to first ask the question, what made us great to start with? And what made this country great is our constitution, capitalism and Christianity, and all three of those are under attack. And that's why I'm running for the United States Senate and on my website, TWforSenate, we talk about these very issues that are facing our country and how we can push back against this woke agenda.

