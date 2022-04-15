David McCormick on GOP Pennsylvania Senate battle: ‘I am running as an America-first conservative’

Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate David McCormick joined "Mornings with Maria" Friday to discuss his America-first agenda which includes inflation, energy independence, and the tackling the border crisis.

DAVID MCCORMICK: I think that you have the comparison between what's happening and what happened under President Trump's watch, and his administration. But the three issues I hear every day across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania are inflation and the terrible policies that led to inflation. The Joe Biden economy, the socialist agenda that's hurting working families, that's hurting elders on fixed income. It's hurting small businesses. Everywhere I go, I went to a tool and die facility a couple of days ago and the guy told me, 'Listen, all the inputs to my business, all the supplies have gone up in price. Labor has gone up in price, and it's killing me.' And so the economy is number one and inflation is number one. The second is energy. I mean, Pennsylvania is blessed with the fourth-largest energy reserves in the world. And Joe Biden's war on energy is killing energy workers in Pennsylvania. There's no capital investment because of the regulatory uncertainty. And we got to unlock that. That's also one of the main reasons we're having this crisis in Ukraine, is the fact that Joe Biden made us energy-dependent and made Europe energy-dependent on Russia.

And then the third thing is border, border, border, border. The fentanyl crisis in Pennsylvania, which is a direct byproduct of drugs coming across the Mexican border, fentanyl coming into Pennsylvania, it's a real crisis, as is the crime in many parts of our Commonwealth that's greatly exacerbated by the huge flow of illegal immigrants into Pennsylvania. So those three issues I hear over and over again in every diner and every VFW. And I'm running as an America-first conservative that will drive change in all three areas. I know about the economy. I've created jobs. I visited the border. I understand the importance of closing the border and getting our sovereignty back. And I recognize that energy is the long pole in the tent in Pennsylvania's economy and America's economy.

