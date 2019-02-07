Ocasio-Cortez’s resolutions are ‘wildly entertaining’: Kennedy

Congress is now the land of make believe as Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Senator Ed Markey have sketched in crayon a fantasy filled resolution that will wean the U.S. off of dirty energy within a decade, guarantee everyone a job and free universal health care *and* give us all a $10,000 a year universal basic income.

Why stop there? People should get at least $100,000 a year, especially if they're going to properly develop cosmopolitan biases in places like San Francisco or New York. And we should all have electric cars, probably Teslas, new custom homes crafted from yak crap and gilded bamboo, weekly facials and thai massage to work on our "self care", oh, and free snacks when we get hungry from all the weed we're smoking to stay high enough to convince ourselves something like this could actually work.

With all these good intentions, and the automatic job creation, what could possibly go wrong? Well, when you put millions of people out of work by shuttering entire industries from energy to insurance, you kind of deplete your tax base. And if profits are immoral, then corporations probably shouldn't exist, and that will take care of the billionaires, but unfortunately when they go, so go the billions. And of course they're the minutest detail, how do you pay for it?

Well that is easy: you just print money. Deficit spending is the ladder to the green future, just ask AOC! When corporations crumble and stocks tank, what's left of the middle class can pick up the slack and shoulder the burden. That's just math!

It's a pretty modest proposal. As you know, Medicare for all would be a pittance, only 32 trillion over 10 years. The guaranteed jobs program runs at a *very* conservative 3 trillion the first decade; universal basic income is *another* 3 trillion a year; and rapidly converting all energy sources and outputs to zero emissions would run about 13 trillion. That's just shy of $80 trillion for the first ten years. We can't afford *not* to do it!

Oh, I'm sorry, I mean it's totally impractical and completely childish and shows total disdain for the only real mechanism for creating wealth and lifting people out of poverty, the free market. Oh AOC, maybe when you grow up Speaker Pelosi will assign you to the special committee on climate change with the big people. Until then, keep cranking out these tween fantasy resolutions. They're wildly entertaining!