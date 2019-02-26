AOC's Green New Deal: FBN's Charles Payne breaks down the potential cost

Ninety three trillion dollars.

That's how much Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's controversial Green New Deal could cost over the next 10 years, according to a new report by the American Action Forum. The plan, which has been endorsed by several 2020 Democratic candidates, calls for clean energy, guaranteed jobs, universal health care and guaranteed housing, among other things.

Campus Reform media director Cabot Phillips, a critic of the deal, said its "unrealistic and fiscally impossible."

"You could take the GDP of every single country on planet Earth and it still wouldn't equal 93 trillion dollars,” he said during an interview on FOX Business’ “Making Money with Charles Payne” on Tuesday.

Despite reports, supporters of the Green New Deal argue that America can't afford to not pass it. However, the breakdown of the deal may suggest it’s more expensive than many thought.

For instance, clean energy would cost $5.4 trillion by 2029, while other parts of the deal such as universal healthcare and guaranteed jobs would cost $36 trillion and $44.6 trillion respectively.

While the Green New Deal has been backed by many of the 2020 Democratic candidates, Phillips says the support it has received is only to avoid the perception of being unfavorably by the Democratic Party and deemed as a "climate denier" or being "anti-environment.”

Phillips also noted that Democrats are trying to capitalize on the "socialist progressive wave" that’s fueling party’s base. Nonetheless, he believes that if Democratic candidates choose to publicly support the deal, it can only negatively impact their candidacy in the general election.

"They're coming out, they're supporting it, it might give them a little bump right now, but come the general if one of these candidates is in the general election and has endorsed this plan, and I think it's going to be used as a weapon against them. It's going to hurt them in the long run.”