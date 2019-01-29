Obama speaks at Boeing conference after $10 million donation

Former President Barack Obama spoke at a Boeing leadership meeting in January after the aerospace giant donated $10 million to the Obama Presidential Center, a company spokesman confirmed.

The address at the annual retreat follows one given by former President George W. Bush in 2018. Boeing – the top U.S. exporter and one of the largest U.S. defense contractors – also donated $10 million to the George W. Bush Presidential Center.

Obama discussed U.S. economic development and his new foundation, according to Bloomberg, which first reported the news.

Boeing is poised to report its fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday. Last year, the Chicago-based firm landed more than $13 billion in federal contracts, including a $9.2 billion order to replace the Air Force’s training jets.

Boeing’s net income in the third quarter grew 31 percent to $2.3 billion. The company previously said its full-year profits would be as high as $15.10 per share.