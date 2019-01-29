US-China trade talks a Trump and Xi matter, Larry Kudlow says

Top White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told FOX Business that President Trump will likely be involved in the latest round of trade talks between the United States and China that are expected to resume this week.

“The president believes that he and [Chinese President] Xi [Jinping] will probably be the ultimate negotiators and the work being done tomorrow and Thursday is vitally important to lay out options,” Kudlow said during an exclusive interview with Maria Bartiromo on Tuesday.

The U.S. and China, the world’s two largest economies, will begin a crucial round of talks in Washington in a bid to end the tit-for-tat trade battle that has been going on for months. Although Kudlow is unsure of what the outcome will be, he is certain that the growth potential for China trade will be a positive.

“The scope of the discussion will be the broadest and deepest of U.S.-China trade,” he said. “Literally everything is on the table.”

The negotiations come ahead of a March deadline that was agreed upon on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Buenos Aires last year.