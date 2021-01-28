NYC restaurant owner says Cuomo's coronavirus restrictions 'politically connected'

Despite New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo promising plans to safely reopen indoor dining, Brooklyn Chop House owner Stratis Morfogen clamed the Democrat's coronavirus restrictions are “politically connected.”

“[Cuomo] said, ‘We’re going to follow the science’ and apparently our governor did not do so,” Morforgen told FOX Business Network's “Mornings with Maria.”

Morfogen said he predicted back in September and October that Cuomo would lift his restrictions a few weeks after Inauguration Day. Since Morfogen didn’t see any guidelines change for the restaurant industry, he strongly believes Cuomo has a “political” motive to keep the businesses shuttered.

“[There’s] no science to back any of this up,” Morfogen said.

New York State is facing countless lawsuits from multiple restaurant owners who continue to question why certain businesses are able to remain open, but they cannot host indoor dining

"[It's] been poorly handled all the way through," Morfogen proclaimed. "We are the only industry that we have to spend tens of thousands of dollars [on] keeping people protected and we are the first ones to be shut down. It makes no sense."

Despite the pandemic, Morfogen is expanding his business and opening up an automat called the Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, which will be a zero-contact experience.

Morfogen said he believes this is the “perfect time” to open up a restaurant concept with no human interaction involved. He is preparing to launch his new business in the next six weeks.