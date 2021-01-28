NYC restaurant owner frustrated by COVID lockdown tells Cuomo 'stop playing’ with people’s lives

A New York City restaurant owner frustrated over the city’s lockdowns wants Gov. Andrew Cuomo to “stop playing around with people’s lives."

Continue Reading Below

“They need to get back to work … No more Emmys. No more book writing. Fess up to what you've done and get the places open,” Joseph Smith, owner of Bobby Vans Steakhouses NYC told FOX Business’ “Varney & Co.”

AS GOP LAWMAKERS PLAN TO HELP NYC RESTAURANTS, GOV. CUOMO HINTS AT INDOOR DINING UPDATE

His comments come as Cuomo hinted on Wednesday an update on the future of indoor dining by the end of the week.

The New York State Restaurant Association called on Cuomo earlier this week to reinstate indoor dining and extend a 10 p.m. curfew (to 12 a.m.) for restaurants in New York City after cities such as Chicago, DC and Philadelphia eased restrictions last week, resuming at 25% capacity. And California this week also lifted its stay-at-home order and also let outdoor dining resume.

However, Smith said limiting capacity to 25% is not sustainable.

“Everywhere else in New York has got 50% and its working,” he said and he added that “74% of COVID is in the home, 1.4[%] is at restaurants. Why is New York City the only place shut down?”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

“Political reasons, and political reasons only,” Smith said.

Smith went on to say that people are being forced to pull funds out of their savings accounts and change their mortgage payments due to the lockdown’s impact on their business.

FOX Business' Jeanette Settembre contributed to this report.