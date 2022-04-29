NYC grocery chain CEO 'mad as hell' as crime plagues Big Apple

Billionaire supermarket owner John Catsimatidis is "mad as hell" after New York City’s surging violent crime hit home this week.

The CEO of Gristedes Foods and Red Apple Group joined "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" Friday to discuss his $10,000 reward offer for information relating to an armed robbery at a Gristedes store on the Upper East Side. According to police, two thieves got away with more than $3,000 after tying up two workers and reportedly holding one at gunpoint.

"What I've said to all the politicians in Albany and all the politicians, enough is enough," Catsimatidis told FOX Business’ Neil Cavuto. "New Yorkers are angry. They can't ride the subways. They can't walk around the streets in peace."

In a press conference on Wednesday, Catsimatidis expressed he and other business owners are "mad as hell, and we can't take it anymore because all we want is safe streets."

"I understand they may be close to getting those people, but to come into a store and put a gun to a store manager’s head?," Catsimatidis asked in disbelief. "If you put away the criminals, it’ll stop happening."

Catsimatidis recognized New York City’s newly-elected mayor is having a hard time getting "brazen" crime under control.

"It's an attack on America. It's an attack on the way we do business. There's an attack on the way our legal system works, and we have to straighten it out," Catsimatidis said of Mayor Eric Adams.

"And I've told the mayor of New York that he can become the nation's leader in straightening out among the Democratic cities, because it's Democratic cities that are having a problem," the CEO continued.

Catsimatidis proposed a way to solve the Big Apple’s crime problem: "The violent criminals have to go to jail and stay in jail."

"If you take them off the streets of any city, and I'm just talking to violent ones," the business leader clarified, "then there'll be a better place to live in."