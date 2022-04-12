Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Politics

NYC CEO on Brooklyn subway shooting: ‘Let’s keep our 8.5M people safe’

John Catsimatidis rips NY lawmakers over violent crime surge after the Brooklyn attack

close
Gristedes Foods and Red Apple Group CEO John Catsimatidis rips New York politicians for violent crime amnesty after 16 were injured in a Brooklyn subway shooting. video

NYC CEO torches lawmakers after Brooklyn subway shooting: ‘Let’s keep our 8.5M people safe’

Gristedes Foods and Red Apple Group CEO John Catsimatidis rips New York politicians for violent crime amnesty after 16 were injured in a Brooklyn subway shooting.

John Catsimatidis, the CEO of Manhattan grocery chain Gristedes, torched lawmakers for not doing their job and protecting New Yorkers on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" Tuesday after a violent shooting in a Brooklyn subway station. 

"They have to stand up and say enough is enough," Catsimatidis told FOX Business’ Neil Cavuto. "Let's keep our 8.5 million people safe."

As law enforcement officials still search for the gunman who reportedly filled a subway train with smoke before opening fire on commuters, Catsimatidis called out New York politicians who aren't worried about rising violent crime in the city.

"I'm not going after the guy who stole a can of pea soup," Catsimatidis said. "The violent criminals deserve to be in jail, not stalking 8.5 million New Yorkers."

GAS MASK-WEARING SUSPECT OPENS FIRE ON NYC SUBWAY: 10 SHOT, 6 OTHERS INJURED

"It's the politicians in Albany, which is the capital of New York, who are playing games with the people of New York," the CEO continued. "They're obligated to keep our citizens safe, and stop protecting the 3,000 violent criminals – enough is enough."

New York Police stand outside a subway stop in Brooklyn where ten people were shot and six others injured.

New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Newsroom)

Catsimatidis worries the city’s reputation for soft-on-crime policies will further hurt the Big Apple's pandemic recovery.

"We used to have 66 million tourists in New York City," he pointed out. "You think they're ever going to come back when they see on national television that New York is still a combat zone? Under those pretenses, maybe we can rename New York City, ‘Dodge City.’"

Noting that Tuesday’s attack was "horrible," Catsimatidis also argued it disrupts and even reverses, New Yorkers’ return to normalcy.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

close
Gristedes Foods and Red Apple Group CEO John Catsimatidis encourages voters to fix the city’s rising crime at the polls this November. video

NYC crime ‘disrupts, reverses’ city’s recovery: Catsimatidis

Gristedes Foods and Red Apple Group CEO John Catsimatidis encourages voters to fix the city’s rising crime at the polls this November.

"The people in Florida say, ‘Come on down,’ but New York City is the greatest city in the world," he said, "and unless we fix it this November, guess what? We've had it."

READ MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS