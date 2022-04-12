NYC CEO on Brooklyn subway shooting: ‘Let’s keep our 8.5M people safe’

John Catsimatidis, the CEO of Manhattan grocery chain Gristedes, torched lawmakers for not doing their job and protecting New Yorkers on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" Tuesday after a violent shooting in a Brooklyn subway station.

"They have to stand up and say enough is enough," Catsimatidis told FOX Business’ Neil Cavuto. "Let's keep our 8.5 million people safe."

As law enforcement officials still search for the gunman who reportedly filled a subway train with smoke before opening fire on commuters, Catsimatidis called out New York politicians who aren't worried about rising violent crime in the city.

"I'm not going after the guy who stole a can of pea soup," Catsimatidis said. "The violent criminals deserve to be in jail, not stalking 8.5 million New Yorkers."

GAS MASK-WEARING SUSPECT OPENS FIRE ON NYC SUBWAY: 10 SHOT, 6 OTHERS INJURED

"It's the politicians in Albany, which is the capital of New York, who are playing games with the people of New York," the CEO continued. "They're obligated to keep our citizens safe, and stop protecting the 3,000 violent criminals – enough is enough."

Catsimatidis worries the city’s reputation for soft-on-crime policies will further hurt the Big Apple's pandemic recovery.

"We used to have 66 million tourists in New York City," he pointed out. "You think they're ever going to come back when they see on national television that New York is still a combat zone? Under those pretenses, maybe we can rename New York City, ‘Dodge City.’"

Noting that Tuesday’s attack was "horrible," Catsimatidis also argued it disrupts and even reverses, New Yorkers’ return to normalcy.

"The people in Florida say, ‘Come on down,’ but New York City is the greatest city in the world," he said, "and unless we fix it this November, guess what? We've had it."