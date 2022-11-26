NYC bill preventing landlords from performing criminal background checks gains traction

A new law being seriously considered by lawmakers in New York City could strip landlords of the ability to perform criminal background checks on prospective tenants.

The legislation, known as the "Fair Chance for Housing Act", is set to go before the New York City Council’s Committee on Civil Rights on December 8th and is being backed by at least 30 of the council’s 51 members, New York Post reported .

In addition to being supported by a significant number of lawmakers, New York City Mayor Eric Adams has suggested he would support the new law.

"No one should be denied housing because they were once engaged with the criminal justice system, plain and simple," Charles Lutvack, a spokesperson for Adams, told the outlet. "We will work closely with our partners in the City Council to ensure this bill has maximum intended impact."

The bill has been criticized by some, including Republican Councilwoman Inna Vernikov, who posted on Twitter that the "safety of families" is at stake.

"A bill which would prohibit landlords from conducting criminal background checks of potential tenants," Vernikov tweeted . "Murdered someone? Beat up your girlfriend? Robbed? Stabbed your neighbor? No problem. Come live among us!"

"Today is supposed to be a day of gratitude, not attacking," Manhattan Democratic councilman Keith Powers responded to Vernikov's Thanksgiving Eve post. "We don’t believe in second chances anymore?

Vernikov responded by asking if Powers would "be willing to rent a floor of your home to s/o who has a long rap sheet and history of burglarizing homes/assaulting people?"

"I’m not saying no to second chances, but your bill wouldn’t even allow us to see rap sheet," Vernikov added.

Powers responded by telling Vernikov that it doesn't appear to him that she is "looking for a real conversation on this."

The bill would not apply to the New York City Housing Authority complexes who would still be required by federal law to require background checks and does also not apply to homeowners renting out single rooms.

Crime rates in New York City have surged in recent years including a spike this summer that saw overall crise 31%.