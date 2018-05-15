North Korea should 'back off' threats to cancel Trump summit: Rep. Babin

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is reportedly threatening to cancel a planned summit with President Donald Trump next month over U.S. military drills with South Korea.

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) is reporting that North Korea views the joint military drill as "provocative military disturbances with South Korea."

Texas Rep. Brian Babin (R) said it’s difficult to determine whether the hermit kingdom is posturing or if it’s evidence of something more serious.

“Quite frankly it’s hard to read North Korea,” Babin said during an interview on FOX Business’ “The Evening Edit” on Tuesday. “Do I trust North Korea? Do I trust their leader Kim Jong Un? No.”

If North Korea is serious about denuclearization and normalizing its relationship with the U.S., the North Koreans should meet with Trump, Babin said.

“It’s in their absolute best interest to back off from what they are doing now and proceed with these meetings that are planned,” he said.

The lawmaker said he shouldn’t be surprised by the recent rhetoric coming from North Korea.

“We’re dealing with a regime which has decades of instability,” Babin said. “You never know what these people are capable of saying or doing.”