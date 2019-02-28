North Korea is playing the long game: Maj. Gen. Robert Scales

President Trump walked away from a deal with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at a summit in Vietnam.

“Sometimes you have to walk,” Trump said at a news conference on Wednesday.

THe U.S. president said it was it was a very interesting two days after the second meeting between the U.S. and the North Korean leaders.

During an interview on FOX Business’ “The Evening Edit,” Retired Major General Robert Scales said, “that this is the first time North Korean’s have gone into one of these meetings where they are playing the long game and America is playing the short game.”

Scales, a Fox News contributor, also said that there may be no deal, but it is Kim Jong-Un who ended up on the losing end.

“He lost and is going back in his little train thinking what happens next,” Scaled said.