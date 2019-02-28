Trump walked away over Kim Jong Un's failure to make serious concessions: Cliff May

North Korea's Kim Jong Un was not ready to make serious concessions, therefore, President Trump was smart to walk away, according to Cliff May, President of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.

Continue Reading Below

“Walking away rather than trying to get political points by making a deal that looks good but really doesn’t address all the issues,” he told FOX Business’ Liz Claman on Thursday. “Sometimes it is better to not make a deal than not get what you want.

May said the U.S. must apply “maximum pressure” on North Korea to weaken their economy and create a more secure region.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

“The United States need cooperation from other countries like China but in the end it will make for a safer environment for everyone," he said.