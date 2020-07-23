Payroll tax cut won't be included in fourth coronavirus bill, Mnuchin says

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Thursday said President Trump’s request for a payroll tax cut will not be included in the fourth coronavirus stimulus bill while hinting a fifth package could be on the horizon.

Mnuchin was asked Thursday by reporters whether the payroll tax cut, which has been the president’s top priority in negotiations for this round of legislation, would be included in the final bill.

"Not in this, but we're gonna come back again," Mnuchin said. "You know, there may be a CARES 5.0. The president, again, is focused on money and American workers and American pockets right now."

