Donald Trump

Trump to consider not signing coronavirus relief bill without payroll tax cut

White House, Congress expected to cobble together a 'phase four' coronavirus relief bill

Part 1 of Chris Wallace's exclusive interview with President Trump on 'Fox News Sunday.'video

President Trump defends response to COVID crisis in exclusive interview with Chris Wallace

President Trump would consider "not signing" a fourth round of coronavirus relief funding if it doesn't include a payroll tax cut, he said Sunday.

WHAT ARE PAYROLL TAXES, AND WHO PAYS THEM?

"I want to see it," Trump told "Fox News Sunday." "I'll have to see but, yeah, I would consider not signing it if we don't have a payroll tax cut, yes."

President Trump speaks during a roundtable meeting with Hispanic leaders in the Cabinet Room, July 9, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The White House and Congress are expected to cobble together a "phase four" coronavirus relief bill as many Americans' financial futures remain uncertain because of coronavirus.

"We're working on a 'phase four.' We're working with Congress," Trump said during a press briefing earlier in July. "Work has started. Steve Mnuchin can give you a little briefing. Talking about payroll tax cuts, we're talking about more money being infused."

The "phase 3" relief bill was the historically large $2.2 trillion CARES Act, which was passed in late March.

