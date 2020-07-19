Trump to consider not signing coronavirus relief bill without payroll tax cut

President Trump would consider "not signing" a fourth round of coronavirus relief funding if it doesn't include a payroll tax cut, he said Sunday.

WHAT ARE PAYROLL TAXES, AND WHO PAYS THEM?

"I want to see it," Trump told "Fox News Sunday." "I'll have to see but, yeah, I would consider not signing it if we don't have a payroll tax cut, yes."

The White House and Congress are expected to cobble together a "phase four" coronavirus relief bill as many Americans' financial futures remain uncertain because of coronavirus.

"We're working on a 'phase four.' We're working with Congress," Trump said during a press briefing earlier in July. "Work has started. Steve Mnuchin can give you a little briefing. Talking about payroll tax cuts, we're talking about more money being infused."

The "phase 3" relief bill was the historically large $2.2 trillion CARES Act, which was passed in late March.

