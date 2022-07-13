Expand / Collapse search
Joe Biden

Newt Gingrich: Biden's 'out of touch with reality'

Biden's trip to Saudi Arabia draws criticism

Newt Gingrich: Biden's 'largely out of touch with reality'

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich discusses Biden's controversial trip to Saudi Arabia as U.S. oil production grapples with his energy policies, arguing the president is "out of touch with reality." 

NEWT GINGRICH: Biden is largely out of touch with reality. He is captured by the hard left. I think that Congressman Mullen said it exactly right. What kind of an American president skips Oklahoma, Texas, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, eastern Ohio in order to go to Venezuela or Iran, Saudi Arabia to get oil, which hurts America in every way. What kind of an American president would take the American Strategic Oil Reserve send a million barrels of oil to a Chinese company his son has business with? Biden is essentially a creature of a machine and I don't know how cognitively clever he is, but it seems clear he memorizes a handful of things. He repeats some maniacally, and he gets mad at you as you saw in that picture. He gets mad at you. You don't immediately agree.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Biden insists Democrats want him to run again

