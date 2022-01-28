Expand / Collapse search
CRIME

New York’s controversial DA Bragg may be ‘rethinking’ his policies

Gov. Hochul has noted that she has 'options' should Bragg stay with his 'day one' memo

Alvin Bragg is going to victimize all of Manhattan: Victim Rights NY founder

Jennifer Harrison explains her mission to take back New York on ‘Fox Business Tonight.’

First on Fox: Business leaders in New York tell Fox Business that they have scheduled a meeting next week with embattled Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. Bragg has come under fire for a memo he wrote upon taking office, in which he described prosecutorial priorities that many see as soft on crime. Since publishing that memo, two New York police officers were killed in the line of duty and crime across the city has continued to escalate. New York City Mayor Eric Adams, a retired NYPD officer, is among the growing number who have sharply criticized Bragg.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. ((Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage))

Leaders in the Partnership for New York City tell Fox Business that they are meeting with Bragg next week and that he is now "seriously rethinking" his prosecution policies amid the recent spike in murders and in the face of strong pressure from the business community on him and on New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Gov. Hochul has reportedly added to the pressure on Bragg, cryptically noting that she has "options" if he does not change course. 

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul

New York Governor Kathy Hochul.  (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Next week’s meeting with Bragg is likely to focus on protecting New York City’s retail workers, who are among the most vulnerable to the city’s growing crime wave. 

Fox Business reached out to District Attorney Bragg for comment but he did not immediately respond. 