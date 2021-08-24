Expand / Collapse search
Cuomo’s problems await NY Gov. Hochul: State minority leader

Hochul becomes first female governor of New York

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul inheriting Cuomo’s problems: State minority leader

As Gov. Kathy Hochul makes history and is sworn in as New York’s first female governor, State Senate Minority Leader Robert Ortt worried how the new leader will handle the problems left by Andrew Cuomo on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria."

ROBERT ORTT: The problems that were created under Governor Cuomo still exist. The problems of increasing crime as a result of the bail and other criminal justice reforms passed and signed by Gov. Cuomo. Obviously, the coronavirus pandemic remains a challenge. The state's economy and our ability to recover remains a challenge. And, of course, the battle over individual liberties will continue to be, I think, a main point as we move forward here. So all the same challenges await new Governor Hochul.  

There was a time when she was a congresswoman up in Western New York -- where I live -- she was endorsed by the NRA. She was against driver's licenses for illegals. You know, there was a different Kathy Hochul. I'm hoping that Kathy Hochul is the one who we see is the governor, someone who understands that we need to support our men and women in law enforcement. We need to support our small businesses. 

She's going to potentially be in a Democratic primary and I'm concerned she's going to embrace many of the radical policies that have led us into the position we're in today. 

VARNEY: CUOMO RESIGNS, KATHY HOCHUL MAKES HISTORY, NOW WHAT?

Is new Gov. Kathy Hochul up to New York’s challenge?

