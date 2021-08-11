Varney: Cuomo resigns, Kathy Hochul makes history, now what?

"Varney and Co." host Stuart Varney, during his latest "My Take" on FOX Business, discussed what’s next for New York as Kathy Hochul is set to become the state’s first female governor, arguing "identity politics surfaced the moment Cuomo announced his resignation."

STUART VARNEY: For New York State, now what? Andrew Cuomo is gone. Kathy Hochul will take over as governor. She will be the first woman in that job in state history. Much was made of that. Identity politics surfaced the moment Cuomo announced his resignation.

The pundits took to the airwaves and quickly talked up Hochul's support for women, the LGBTQ+ community, driver's licenses for illegals and restrictions on gun ownership. We don't know what new the governor will do when she takes office.

But if there's one thing New York State does not need, it’s a dose of liberal, identity politics.

New York State is reeling. It is neck-and-neck with California for the highest taxes in the land. Unemployment is way above the level in Republican states, like Florida: you should check out the flood of U-Hauls heading south down I-95, in search of low taxes and opportunity. It’s a mass exodus, out of the state!

New York City? The very center of big-city liberalism. And all its problems. Crime, racial division, defund the police, tax the rich and make 'em leave! The state and the city are in chronic decline!

This is the situation that Kathy Hochul takes over. It’s a mess, and dealing with it will be an uphill struggle. Identity politics won't cut it, and liberalism won't revitalize the state.

Kathy Hochul will address New Yorkers this afternoon. It will be the first indication of her politics as governor. We wait in hope.