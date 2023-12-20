New York bill would force some Chick-fil-A locations to open on Sundays

A new bill filed in the New York State Assembly aims to force some Chick-fil-A locations to operate seven days a week, threatening the fast food chain's longstanding policy of keeping its restaurants closed on Sundays.

The legislation proposed last week would require all food vendors operating at rest stops owned by the New York State Thruway Authority to open every day, and names Chick-fil-A as the reason behind the move.

FLORIDA CHICK-FIL-A LOCATION LAUNCHES OPTION ON APP TO HAVE FOOD DELIVERED BY DRONE

"While there is nothing objectionable about a fast food restaurant closing on a particular day of the week, service areas dedicated to travelers is an inappropriate location for such a restaurant," the bill's justification reads. "Publicly owned service areas should use their space to maximally benefit the public. Allowing for retail space to go unused one seventh of the week or more is a disservice and unnecessary inconvenience to travelers who rely on these service areas."

Ever since it opened in 1946, Chick-fil-A has closed its locations on Sunday. It now has 3,000 locations in the U.S. The company currently operates seven restaurants owned by New York's Thruway Authority, and the proposed legislation would impact all future contracts.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Chick-fil-A did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.