New York to ban gas stoves and heating systems in new construction, beginning in 2026

New York, beginning in 2026, will prohibit gas stoves and heating systems for new construction of buildings seven stories or less, according to reports.

The Associated Press reported that a law negotiated between New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, and fellow party members in the legislature is included in the state budget. The legislation also gives the Empire State a head start in the race among several states looking to pass similar bans they say are intended to reduce emissions from buildings.

New York plans to phase in the elimination of fossil fuel heating devices in 2026, when newly constructed buildings must have electric-powered induction ranges and heat pumps.

Buildings that already have gas elements will be grandfathered in under the new law.

Hochul spoke to reporters on Tuesday just before legislators began voting on the budget.

"I want to be very clear. I know people love to misinterpret this, but people with existing gas stoves, you’re welcome to keep them," she said. "This is where our nation has to go eventually…But I want to make sure that it’s not a bumpy road to the transition."

For now, the mandate does not include replacing existing gas stoves and heating systems.

Also, starting in 2029, new construction of buildings larger than seven stories will be included in the ban.

The law includes a few exemptions, including fossil-fuel powered backup generators, laboratories, car washes and commercial food establishments.

It also moves New York closer to meeting its long-term emissions goals, which includes a 40% drop by 2030, and 85% reduction by 2050.

In February, the Department of Energy (DOE) unveiled regulations targeting stovetops, saying if finalized, they would go into effect by 2027 and save Americans up to $1.7 billion while curbing greenhouse gas emissions.

To achieve the emissions reductions, the rules propose to restrict certain features of natural gas-powered stoves that consumer groups have argued would substantially diminish product quality.

Under the proposal, only about 50% of the gas stoves on the market would be allowed to be sold. The DOE clarified the estimated number of gas stoves it said would meet the new requirements after its own data suggested 96% of gas stoves would be banned under the regulations.

As a result, last month a group of 13 Republican senators filed a letter with the DOE arguing the agency’s proposed regulations would harm Americans and hurt the U.S. economy.

One of the senators who signed the letter, Roger Marshall, R-Kan, told Fox News Digital last month that the Biden administration’s proposed ban on gas stoves is "wildly out of touch" with the American people and insensitive to the financial hardship pushed on families by the administration from the "reckless economic policies."

According to the U.S. Energy Information Agency, New York generated nearly half of its electricity via natural gas as of 2021.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.