Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset.

Retail
Published

New ‘cash law’ could force Walmart and Costco to take your money the old-fashioned way

Legislation would require businesses to provide at least one point-of-sale location accepting cash

Retail warning signs: Target trims profit outlook as shoppers tighten budget

Ohioans could soon be shopping like it's 1999 if legislators pass the Currency Access to Spend Here (CASH) bill, which would require businesses and government offices to accept cash for payments up to $500.

The bill would require businesses and government entities to provide at least one point-of-sale location that accepts cash. Additionally, it bans them from charging those using cash for a transaction a higher price than those using other payment methods.

Walmart cashier rings up items

A cashier loads a turkey and other groceries for checkout at a Walmart Supercenter retail store in North Bergen, New Jersey, Nov. 21, 2025.  (Mike Segar/File Photo/Reuters / Reuters)

"It's simple, cash is the basis for business in America. Our taxpayers should always have the ability to use cash in their daily lives," said Ohio state Rep. David Thomas (R-Jefferson), who introduced House Bill 554.

"I hear from residents who may not trust virtual payment options or just prefer to use physical cash. This bill balances the needs of government and business to be efficient with the ability to still rely on physical currency," Thomas added.

Target deploying new self checkout machines for people who are visually impaired.

A customer testing out Target's new self checkout system aimed at helping people who are visually impaired. (Target)

As retailers, such as Target, Walmart and Costco move towards self checkout methods that often do not accept cash, this could mean some major changes to their strategy. However, it may not necessarily mean hiring more staff, as the bill states that the cash point-of-sale can be "automated or operated by a person."

Costco shoppers

Customers lined up at checkout counters in a very busy Costco store in Queens, New York on an unspecified date. The Oster countertop ovens recalled were sold at Costco and other major retailers.  (Lindsey Nicholson/UCG/Universal Images Group / Getty Images)

Thomas' bill mirrors one that Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., and Sen. Kevan Cramer, R-N.D., introduced, known as the Payment Choice Act of 2025. Their bill would also require businesses to accept cash and bar them from charging a higher price to those who chose to pay in cash.

Fox Business reached out to Target, Walmart and Costco for comment.