New ‘cash law’ could force Walmart and Costco to take your money the old-fashioned way

Ohioans could soon be shopping like it's 1999 if legislators pass the Currency Access to Spend Here (CASH) bill, which would require businesses and government offices to accept cash for payments up to $500.

The bill would require businesses and government entities to provide at least one point-of-sale location that accepts cash. Additionally, it bans them from charging those using cash for a transaction a higher price than those using other payment methods.

"It's simple, cash is the basis for business in America. Our taxpayers should always have the ability to use cash in their daily lives," said Ohio state Rep. David Thomas (R-Jefferson), who introduced House Bill 554.

"I hear from residents who may not trust virtual payment options or just prefer to use physical cash. This bill balances the needs of government and business to be efficient with the ability to still rely on physical currency," Thomas added.

As retailers, such as Target, Walmart and Costco move towards self checkout methods that often do not accept cash, this could mean some major changes to their strategy. However, it may not necessarily mean hiring more staff, as the bill states that the cash point-of-sale can be "automated or operated by a person."

Thomas' bill mirrors one that Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., and Sen. Kevan Cramer, R-N.D., introduced, known as the Payment Choice Act of 2025. Their bill would also require businesses to accept cash and bar them from charging a higher price to those who chose to pay in cash.

Fox Business reached out to Target, Walmart and Costco for comment.