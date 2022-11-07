Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos makes his choice in Los Angeles mayoral race

A message signed by Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos that appeared as an advertisement on The Hollywood Reporter’s website ahead of Tuesday’s election expressed support for Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rick Caruso.

The digital ad, which FOX Business encountered on The Hollywood Reporter’s website Monday afternoon, encouraged Los Angeles residents to vote for Caruso for mayor. Sarandos, who described himself as a "lifetime Democrat" in the message, called the billionaire real estate developer "the Democrat I’ve been waiting for," according to the ad.

In the ad, Sarandos told voters to cast their ballot for Caruso if they are "tired of the inhumane way the homeless population lives in this city, the filth that goes uncleaned, the corruption in city hall, shrinking law enforcement and rising crime and now, the threat of even high taxes." His mother-in-law, philanthropist Jacqueline Avant, was killed during a burglary at her Beverly Hills home in December 2021.

"This city is at an inflection point," the ad continued. "This election is the most important in memory. There are problems in the world and in the country that need to be solved, but it starts locally."

Caruso previously tweeted in late May that he was "honored" to have received Sarandos’ endorsement.

Other public figures have voiced support for Caruso, including Chris Pratt, Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry, Snoop Dog and Gwyneth Paltrow, Fox News Digital recently reported.

His competitor for the Los Angeles mayorship, Democratic Congresswoman Karen Bass, has been backed by former President Barack Obama, director Steven Speilberg, actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus and others.

Caruso, a former president of the Los Angeles Police Commission, was a Republican for over 20 years before becoming an independent in 2011, according to government records. He changed back to Republican five years later and then switched again to independent in 2019. He became a Democrat shortly before joining the mayoral race in February.

FOX Business reached out to Netflix for comment on the advertisement.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.

