Here are the states that require giving employees time off to vote

Many Americans are making preparations to vote on Tuesday in the federal midterm elections that will decide which party controls the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate.

FiveThirtyEight, an election polling and forecasting website, has the Republicans and Democrats in a "dead heat" for the Senate and the Republicans "favored" to win the House as of Thursday evening. It’s possible those forecasts could be subject to some change as the midterms creep closer.

Whether a worker is entitled to time off to cast their ballot varies based on the state, as it has not been regulated at the federal level. However, more than half of the nation’s states have laws on the books mandating employees get voting time off of some sort.

Here are the states that require employers to give time off:

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Georgia

Illinois

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Maryland

Massachusetts

Minnesota

Missouri

Nebraska

Nevada

New Mexico

New York

Ohio

Oklahoma

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

District of Columbia

A majority of the states that do mandate voting leave specify that employees are entitled to paid time off to cast their ballots. Only a handful have provisions for unpaid time.

There are, however, stipulations in numerous states’ laws. For example, some states only require employers to provide the leave if the employee does not have a certain amount of time during polling hours to vote before or after work.

In some states, employees must give their bosses a certain amount of notice or proof that they cast their ballot. Meanwhile, some statutes let employers specify timeframes in which workers can take off for the purpose of voting.

Here are the states that do not legally require time off for workers to vote:

Delaware

Florida

Hawaii

Idaho

Indiana

Louisiana

Maine

Michigan

Mississippi

Montana

New Hampshire

New Jersey

North Carolina

North Dakota

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

Vermont

Virginia

Washington

Hawaii and Washington have moved to vote-by-mail for elections, so they do not have statutes requiring time off for voting.

It’s also worth noting that while North Dakota does not have a mandate for employers give, the state does have a provision "encouraging" it. The statute says, "Employers are encouraged to establish a program to grant an employee who is a qualified voter to be absent from the employee’s employment for the purpose of voting when an employee’s regular work schedule conflicts with voting during time when polls are open."

Voters looking to visit their state election office’s website can get directed to it through a webpage on USA.gov. Information about where, when and how to vote can typically be found on the website of the person’s state or local election office.

