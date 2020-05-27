North Carolina county says no coronavirus 'guidance' from Gov. Cooper after catching flak for crowded event

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

North Carolina county authorities who caught flak for allowing a crowd of 2,500 at a car racing event this weekend say the governor's administration left them in the dark about coronavirus guidance, but the state health department says it had "repeatedly" insisted on a 25-person limit.

Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday blasted Ace Speedway in Alamance County for the "dangerous situation."

"Alamance County Government officials were puzzled by Governor Cooper’s comments regarding ACE Speedway ... since no one from the Governor's office has reached out directly to the county, even after the county requested guidance and input," the county said in a statement. "Alamance County Government has repeatedly reached out to Governor Cooper and NCDHHS for guidance in how to assist ACE Speedway to operate in a safe manner."

However, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said the event could not exceed 25 people as recently as Saturday, a department spokesperson told FOX Business.

"NCDHHS repeatedly said that Ace Speedway needed to adhere to the 25-spectator limit," the spokesperson said. "Other tracks and NASCAR have partnered with NCDHHS and held successful events without fans and without defying the Executive Order."

The Saturday event was the speedway's first night of racing this season.

Cooper, a Democrat, said all options are on the table for his administration to crack down on crowds because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"It is dangerous and reckless to try and draw a crowd," Cooper said, referring to Ace Speedway's Saturday event. "And I hope and pray that no one gets sick or even dies from that gathering that occurred this weekend."

"That is a dangerous situation that ought to concern all the local officials and all the citizens surrounding that venue," he continued. "All of the options are on the table for us and we are examining those options now."

North Carolina has been in Phase Two of its reopening since Friday, meaning that retail locations can reach 50 percent capacity and child care can open for all children.

