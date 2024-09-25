Nancy Pelosi's husband sold more than $500K in Visa stock ahead of DOJ action

Former Speaker of the House and current Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is receiving attention once again due to her husband's stock trading, this time over her spouse unloading Visa shares a few months before the federal government sued the company.

Financial disclosures show the California Democrat's husband, Paul Pelosi, sold 2,000 shares of Visa on July 1, for at least $500,000. It is unknown how much, if any, profit the Pelosis made in the transaction.

The X account "Nancy Pelosi Stock Tracker" flagged the trade on Tuesday, the same day the Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against Visa , alleging that the company maintained an illegal monopoly over the U.S. debit card market.

Rep. Pelosi's congressional office did not immediately respond Wednesday to FOX Business' request for comment on the trade.

In response to previous inquiries regarding Mr. Pelosi's trades, a spokesperson for the former speaker issued a statement saying, "Speaker Pelosi does not own any stocks, and she has no prior knowledge or subsequent involvement in any transactions."

The sale of Visa shares by Mr. Pelosi, who owns San Francisco-based investment and consulting firm Financial Leasing Services, Inc., is the latest in a series of trades by the lawmaker's husband that have drawn scrutiny for their timing.

Earlier this year, the Pelosis made headlines over analyst reports that the couple made nearly $4 million over a six-month period with a bet Mr. Pelosi made on Nvidia.

In 2022, Paul Pelosi grabbed more than $1 million in Nvidia call options just weeks before a congressional vote on providing massive subsidies to the chip manufacturing industry. He sold them after she received criticism over their timing.

Lawmakers' spouses can trade in companies or industries their partner may help regulate, but it's illegal for family members and members of Congress to profit from inside information.

Members of Congress on both sides of the political aisle have proposed legislation in recent years that would ban lawmakers and their family members from owning stock over concerns of insider trading.

FOX Business' Eric Revell contributed to this report.