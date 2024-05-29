Pelosi Nvidia stock bet paying off big, trackers indicate

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband, Paul Pelosi, are on track for a hefty payday thanks to his latest bet on Nvidia stock, according to analysts that track the trades of members of Congress and their family members.

Unusual Whales, a financial services platform that also works to build awareness of congressional insider trading, reported Tuesday that the couple has made nearly $4 million so far off the Nvidia call options the California Democrat disclosed that her husband purchased in November. Call options give investors the right to buy shares of a company at a specific price.

The analysts noted that Paul Pelosi – who owns San Francisco-based investment and consulting firm Financial Leasing Services Inc. – is up 170% over the past 190 days on the options and still has not sold his calls.

Christopher Josephs, co-founder of Autopilot, an app that allows individuals to track and copy a politician's trades, told FOX Business it is difficult to confirm the exact amount Pelosi initially invested based on the former speaker's filing because it shows a range of $1 million to $5 million, but he said Unusual Whale's figures appear accurate.

"This year, the Pelosi Portfolio not only has a winner in Nvidia, but her other stocks have also performed well, including Crowdstrike, which is up 45% year-to-date and Google, which is up 27% year-to-date," Josephs said. "We estimate that her year-to-date performance based on her stock filings is 28%, which outperforms the SPY by 16.5%."

When reached for comment, a spokesperson for Rep. Pelosi said in a statement, "Speaker Pelosi does not own any stocks, and she has no prior knowledge or subsequent involvement in any transactions." FOX Business also reached out to Paul Pelosi seeking comment.

The statement from Pelosi's office is almost identical to the comment the former speaker's communications director gave FOX News Digital in 2022, when the timing of one of her husband's Nvidia trades fell under intense scrutiny.

That year, Paul Pelosi grabbed more than $1 million in Nvidia call options just weeks before a congressional vote on providing massive subsidies to the chip manufacturing industry. He sold them after she received criticism over their timing.

"Pelosi herself has been trading for years, as has Congress, often with conflicts," an Unusual Whales spokesperson told FOX Business. "Her Nvidia trade history is long, and her husband initially divested from Nvidia for a loss back in 2022, one of the fastest disclosures in history, so that they could vote on Biden's semiconductor bill. Regardless of separation, her husband is very active in markets she has direct oversight over."

The former House speaker has grabbed attention over the timing of several of her husband's stock trades in the past.

Lawmakers' spouses can trade in companies or industries their partner may help regulate, but it's illegal for family members and members of Congress to profit from inside information.

Members of Congress on both sides of the political aisle have proposed legislation in recent years that would ban lawmakers and their family members from owning stock.

FOX News' Joe Schoffstall contributed to this report.