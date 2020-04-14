Nancy Pelosi says testing and protective equipment are keys in the coronavirus fight

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi says in the fight against coronavirus, testing and the collection of data is crucial.

That's what she told "CBS Late, Late Show" host James Cordin in an interview on Monday night.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"Testing, Testing, Testing," said Pelosi. "We have to have the racial data to see how this is affecting people and to do so in a way that is based on the facts and science and evidence and data."

"In order to fight and win this, we have to define it and who is affected by it," added the Speaker.

"We all care about the economy and the lives and livelihood of the American people," said Pelosi. "For a long time now bad decisions were made, opportunities were ignored. Let's get on a good track. Say to the people of faith, the scientists, to the elected officials, speak up so we can be on the right track."

CORONAVIRUS CHECK COMING IN THE MAIL? IRS PREPARES TO LAUNCH RESOURCE TO SPEED UP PROCESS

Pelosi also talked about the need for protective equipment and the importance of social distancing.

"We are asking people to risk their lives to save lives," said Pelosi. "When you have an enemy, you want to make sure that your troops have force protection. They don't have the equipment to protect themselves and to save others. That's wrong."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Pelosi appeared on the show via a video connection from her home in San Francisco where she has been for the last 10 days. Pelosi says she spends a good deal of her time on the phone with House members, scientists, people of faith and elected officials, trying to find the best way to move forward.