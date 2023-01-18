Musk rips World Economic Forum: ‘unelected world government’

Twitter head Elon Musk on Wednesday ripped the World Economic Forum as an "unelected world government."

The tweet came in response to a clip, showing WEF’s founder and chairman Klaus Schwab discussing how the WEF’s new "Global Collaboration Village" in the Metaverse can be trusted at a time when worldwide trust in political institutions is at an all-time low.

Schwab it could be trusted because Interpol, an international organization that coordinates police response to crime, is involved in the project.

To this, Musk replied: "WEF is increasingly becoming an unelected world government that the people never asked for and don’t want."

The annual event in the Swiss ski resort town of Davos, draws heads of state, business executives, cultural trendsetters and representatives from international organizations to the luxe mountain town.

Though it's always unclear how much concrete action will emerge, the meeting is slated to take on pressing global issues from climate change and economic uncertainty to geopolitical instability and public health.

Hundreds of public sessions are planned, but the four-day conference is also known for secretive backroom meetings and deal-making by business leaders.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.