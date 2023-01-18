Expand / Collapse search
Elon Musk

Musk rips World Economic Forum: ‘unelected world government’

The annual event in Davos draws heads of state, business executives, cultural trendsetters and representatives

Twitter head Elon Musk on Wednesday ripped the World Economic Forum as an "unelected world government." 

The tweet came in response to a clip, showing WEF’s founder and chairman Klaus Schwab discussing how the WEF’s new "Global Collaboration Village" in the Metaverse can be trusted at a time when worldwide trust in political institutions is at an all-time low. 

Schwab it could be trusted because Interpol, an international organization that coordinates police response to crime, is involved in the project. 

To this, Musk replied: "WEF is increasingly becoming an unelected world government that the people never asked for and don’t want."

ELON MUSK HASN'T BEEN INVITED TO WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM IN YEARS, ORGANIZERS CLAIM

The annual event in the Swiss ski resort town of Davos, draws heads of state, business executives, cultural trendsetters and representatives from international organizations to the luxe mountain town. 

World Economic Forum audience

An illuminated logo during a panel session on the opening day of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.  (Photographer: Stefan Wermuth/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Though it's always unclear how much concrete action will emerge, the meeting is slated to take on pressing global issues from climate change and economic uncertainty to geopolitical instability and public health.

Hundreds of public sessions are planned, but the four-day conference is also known for secretive backroom meetings and deal-making by business leaders. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 