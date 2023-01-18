Elon Musk hasn't been invited to World Economic Forum in years, organizers claim

The world's most exclusive club says it has not invited Elon Musk to its annual gathering in years.

World Economic Forum spokesman Yann Zopf told the Associated Press Tuesday that the last time the organization extended the Tesla CEO an invitation to its annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, was "not this year and not recently — last time in 2015."

It is unclear whether the global non-profit for elites is snubbing the world's second-wealthiest person, or if he is snubbing them. Zopf said Musk turned down the few invitations the WEF sent him in the past.

Neither Musk nor the WEF immediately responded to FOX Business' requests for comment.

UN SECRETARY-GENERAL SAYS ‘BIG OIL’ PEDDLES ‘BIG LIE,’ SHOULD BE ‘HELD TO ACCOUNT’ LIKE TOBACCO

Zopf's revelations come weeks after Musk signaled that he had, indeed, received an invite to this year's WEF gathering. The Twitter owner tweeted Dec. 30, "My reason for declining the Davos invitation was not because I thought they were engaged in diabolical scheming, but because it sounded boring af lol."

Musk also took a few swipes at the non-profit on the opening day of its forum Monday, tweeting, "We shouldn’t be obsessed with WEF/Davos, but they take themselves sooo seriously that making fun of them is awesome."

CHINA OFFERS OLIVE BRANCH TO THE WEST AT WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM, BUT SOME STILL SKEPTICAL

He added, "How is WEF/Davos even a thing? Are they trying to be the boss of Earth!?"

Then, in a Twitter poll posted Wednesday, Musk asked his 126 million followers whether "the World Economic Forum should control the world." As of this writing, 85.9% answered "no."

The WEF touts itself as the "International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation" that "engages the foremost political, business, cultural and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

This year's attendees included more than 600 CEOs, 51 heads of state, 56 finance ministers, 19 central bank ministers, 30 trade ministers and 35 foreign ministers.

Reuters contributed to this report.