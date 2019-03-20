Mueller report will be 'nothing burger': Arizona lawmaker

President Trump is expressing confidence that special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into whether Russia colluded with his successful 2016 presidential campaign will ultimately exonerate him of all crimes.

The President even told reporters Wednesday morning that Mueller’s report should be made available to the public saying, “let it come out. Let people see it.”

Arizona Congressman and House Judiciary Committee Member Andy Biggs, R, said President Trump is confident because the report will be insignificant.

“I think the president is sensing the same thing even my Democrat friends are sensing, which is that this is going to be a nothing burger as far as Russian collusion,” he told FOX Business' Kennedy on Wednesday.

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich on Wednesay said that if Mueller’s report isn’t the bombshell some are expecting, “there would no longer be any justification for what the House Dems want to do.”

In Biggs' opinion the House Democrats’ investigations, which is being led by his colleague on the Judiciary Committee, Chairman Jerrold Nadler , “were without validity to begin with” and “is a joke.”

"[Democrats] are doing this because they’re playing to their radical base and I think quite frankly that some of my colleagues very sincerely are looking for impeachment,” he said.

Biggs said the push will guarantee a Trump victory in 2020.