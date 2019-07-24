Mueller hearing may stop Trump from signing debt deal, lawmakers fear

There is a growing concern among lawmakers that President Trump may not sign the deal on spending caps and a higher debt limit, thus risking a government shutdown.

A Republican "senior senator" told Fox News’ Chad Pergram that what may come out of the Robert Mueller hearing before the House Intelligence Committee may inflame the president and foil the proposed debt deal.

The Trump administration and congressional leaders reached a deal Monday evening that raises the spending cap by $320 billion and suspends the debt ceiling until July 2021. The proposal also increases military spending by $22 billion and nondefense spending by $27 billion.

Pergram reports that many conservatives think Trump gave up too much on spending, leading House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., to doubt whether his leadership would vote on the debt deal. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, R-Md., intends to put the spending cap and debt limit deal on the floor Thursday in hopes it will be moved quickly through the U.S. Senate.

Republican Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., told Pergram the House is still working on getting all the votes necessary to raise the spending caps.

Fox News' Chad Pergram contributed to this report.