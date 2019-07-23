Elizabeth Warren’s college loan debt forgiveness goes against American values: Joe Lieberman

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s proposal to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans shouldn’t fall on the government’s shoulders, according to Joe Lieberman.

Continue Reading Below

“It runs against American values,” he told FOX Business’ Neil Cavuto on Tuesday. “If you get an education and you can’t pay for it, you take a loan. You don’t expect the loan to be forgiven.”

Warren, a Democratic 2020 presidential candidate, introduced details to a bill that would cancel college loan debt, costing the American taxpayer an estimated $640 million. The Student Loan Debt Relief Act would forgive $50,000 in student loans for approximately 42 million Americans whose household income is under $100,000.

The former Connecticut independent senator said the big-spending initiatives align with the Democrats’ strategy to connect with the party’s primary voters.

“There’s a tendency to play to the relatively small number of Americans who are going to the vote in the primaries of that party or even smaller, happen to be in the room the night of the debate,” Lieberman said on “Cavuto: Coast-to-Coast.”

Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Lieberman added that major spending programs will only continue to add to the rising government debt.

“The only way we’re going to really deal with the rising debt is not involving these numbers directly, it’s are you going to take on the increase of entitlement spending,” Lieberman said. “And nobody wants to do that politically.”