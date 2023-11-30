MoveOn lays off workers as donations leading into the 2024 campaign year slow: reports

Progressive nonprofit group MoveOn reportedly laid off about 18 employees this week, which points to evidence of a trickling amount of donations from left-leaning candidates and causes, as well as from small donors coming in, according to reports.

The New York Times reported that the organization’s executive director, Rahna Eptin, said the "retooling" of the team is being done to be able to meet the needs and possess the resources necessary during these times.

"I extend my sincere gratitude to our departing colleagues and for the incredible contributions they’ve made to the MoveOn community," Eptin told the Times.

MoveOn did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital on the matter.

An employee with MoveOn reportedly spoke with the Times on anonymity, saying cuts were being made before the 2024 election cycle, back in June.

Those who were laid off, the employee said, were given the news this week.

The employee who spoke to the Times also reportedly said the group was adding 18 new positions, though more cuts were on the way. Employees let go were invited to apply for the newly created positions, which mostly pay less than the roles cut this week.

In 2024, the employee added, the organization would be staffed with about 80 to 90 people.

A cash crunch is being blamed for the reduction in funds as Democratic candidates are not raising funds at the pace they did when President Donald Trump was in office, but also because of changes in how Google, Apple and other tech companies are filtering solicitations for political fundraising.

The news comes days after MoveOn members were seen outside the Capitol with a 15-foot-tall balloon of Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y.

The balloon depicted Santos in a suit and with bare feet, and the red tie he was wearing read, "Full of Lies."

MoveOn is calling for Santos to be expelled from Congress, and on Wednesday, the protesters popped the Santos balloon.

The Santos balloon is similar in style to one that depicted former President Trump as a baby. That balloon was popped in London in 2019, and became a symbol of protesters' disdain for the president as he visited British leaders.

According to MoveOn’s website, the organization is a "force for social justice and political progress."

Established during the impeachment debate of former President Bill Clinton in 1998, the group says it has been at the forefront of innovating new ways to use digital technology to empower ordinary people from all walks of life to make their voices heard.

The organization claims to have played a leading role in ending the war in Iraq, passing and defending legislation like the Affordable Care Act and fighting for racial, economic and other forms of social justice.

Fox News Digital's Michael Dorgan contributed to this report.