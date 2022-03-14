Most Americans back Russian oil sanctions, even with soaring gas prices: polls

It’s something you don’t often see nowadays – across the board bipartisan support.

But that’s what a slew of national polls conducted in recent days indicate when it comes to banning Russia oil to punish Moscow for its deadly full-scale invasion of neighboring Ukraine.

FOX NEWS LIVE UPDATES OF RUSSIA'S FULL-SCALE INVASION OF UKRAINE

Nearly two-thirds of those questioned in a CBS News/YouGuv poll conducted March 8-11 said they support the sanctions on Russia oil and gas, even if it means paying more for fuel prices.

And that percentage jumped to 77% in an ABC News/Ipsos survey that questioned Americans on March 11 and 12.

Following a chorus of calls from both Republicans and Democrats in Congress, President Biden last Tuesday announced a ban on all imports of Russian oil, gas and other energy to the United States, targeting what the president called "the main artery" of Moscow’s economy.

BIDEN ANNOUNCES U.S. BAN OF RUSSIAN OIL AND GAS IMPORTS

The move came with the acknowledgement that already sky-high gas prices would soar even higher.

And they have. According to AAA, the national average for regular gasoline stood at $4.32 on Monday morning.

The ABC News and CBS News surveys were the latest, but not the only ones, to indicate strong support for the oil sanctions against Moscow.

Seventy-one percent in a Quinnipiac University national poll and 79% of those questioned in a Wall Street Journal survey – which were both released last week – backed the sanctions even if they led to even higher prices at the pumps.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

But support for the oil sanctions regardless of their effect on gas prices doesn’t mean Americans are giving Biden a thumbs up on the current inflation gut punch.

Seven in 10 questioned in the ABC News poll said they disapprove of how the president’s handling gas prices. And 63% of those surveyed by the Wall Street Journal approved of Biden’s handling of inflation.