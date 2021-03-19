Expand / Collapse search
Morgan Stanley's PAC resumed donations weeks after Capitol riot pause

House Financial Services Committee leaders Maxine Waters and Patrick McHenry received money

Morgan Stanley's political action committee resumed donations to lawmakers in February, weeks after it had announced a pause following the Capitol riots, according to a federal filing.

The New York-based bank donated $134,500 to federal candidates and fundraising committees for candidates in February, including Democratic chair of the House Financial Services Committee and anti-bank critic Maxine Waters, as well as her Republican counterpart Patrick McHenry.

TECH CEO ARRESTED AFTER CAPITOL HILL RIOTS

No donation was made to any of the 147 Republicans who voted against certifying U.S. President Joe Biden's electoral votes, the Federal Election Commission filing showed on Friday.

Some Republican House members who voted to impeach former U.S. President Donald Trump, such as Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger and Anthony Gonzalez among others, did receive donations from the bank.

On Jan. 6, a mob of Trump's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building in an attempt to overrun his defeat against Biden in the presidential elections, resulting in a riot with multiple deaths.

Morgan Stanley joined the ranks of numerous other companies on Jan. 10 to say it would halt its PAC donations and review them in the meantime.

The bank did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.