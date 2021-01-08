Tech CEO arrested after Capitol Hill riots

Bradley Rukstales, CEO of tech company Cogensia, was arrested Wednesday following riots at the Capitol and is now apologizing for his actions.

Cogensia is a marketing solutions company based in Schaumburg, Illinois.

Rukstales' actions were his own, the company said in a Twitter post: "He was not acting on behalf of Cogensia, nor do his actions in any way reflect the policies or values of our firm. He has been placed on leave of absence while we assess further."

Rukstales apologized for his actions in a Thursday interview with CBS 2 Chicago. Fox News was unable to reach Rukstales for comment.

"It was great to see a whole bunch of people together in the morning and hear the speeches, but it turned into chaos," Rukstales told the outlet.

The tech CEO was one of many demonstrators who stormed the Capitol on Wednesday in what has been called a historic attack on democracy. The siege left five people dead, including one Capitol police officer.

He added that he had no part in "charging anybody or anything or doing any of that" and was "in the wrong place at the wrong time."

"Everything that happened yesterday I think was absolutely terrible," Rukstales told CBS 2. "I’m sorry for my part in it."

Rukstales shared the following statement with the outlet when asked why he stormed the Capitol: "In a moment of extremely poor judgment. ... I followed hundreds of others through an open set of doors to the Capitol building to see what was taking place inside. I was arrested for the first time in my life and charged with unlawful entry."

He continued: "My decision to enter the Capitol was wrong, and I am deeply regretful to have done so. Without qualification and as a peaceful and law-abiding citizen, I condemn the violence and destruction that took place in Washington. I offer my sincere apologies for my indiscretion, and I deeply regret that my actions have brought embarrassment to my family, colleagues, friends and fellow countrymen."

Rukstales concluded that his actions were the "single worst personal decision" of his life and that he has "no excuse."

